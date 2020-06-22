Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/22

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, June 22, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes about the Redskins retiring Bobby Mitchell's number and renaming the lower level of FedExField.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes that Dexter Manley is recovered from coronavirus and urges others to "take it seriously."

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay and Pete Hailey consider if the Redskins can lead the NFL in sacks this season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Julie Donaldson provides some Father's Day advice courtesy of head coach Ron Rivera.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike DePrisco writes about Dwayne Haskins Jr. saying he'll deliver for the Redskins.