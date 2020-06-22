Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/22

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, June 22, 2020.
-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes about the Redskins retiring Bobby Mitchell's number and renaming the lower level of FedExField.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes that Dexter Manley is recovered from coronavirus and urges others to "take it seriously."
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay and Pete Hailey consider if the Redskins can lead the NFL in sacks this season.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Julie Donaldson provides some Father's Day advice courtesy of head coach Ron Rivera.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike DePrisco writes about Dwayne Haskins Jr. saying he'll deliver for the Redskins.
-- The Athletic's Michael Lombardi breaks down every team's obvious and non-obvious questions for 2020. (Subscription)
-- Radio.com's Jordan Cohn highlights Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s trainer keeping the quarterback's mind sharp with chess.
