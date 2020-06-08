Jack Del Rio, Ron Rivera Excited For 'An Interesting Mix' Of Linebackers

Pierre-Louis has never been coached by Del Rio in his career that spans five teams, but he did play at Boston College with Luke Kuechly, who spent the entirety of his eight-year career with Rivera, and he can vouch for Pierre-Louis' ability to learn new defenses.

"I think one of the things Kevin always talks about is being willing to work, and it's starting to pay off for him," Kuechly said of Pierre-Louis in 2011. "With Kevin's work ethic, it becomes that much easier for him to pick up on small things. He's always working, he's always thinking, he's critical of himself."

As for Hudson, his experience as a linebacker, safety and pass rusher give the coaches the opportunity to let him operate in space. Hudson views himself as a playmaker, though, so he doesn't care what his role is along as he can contribute.

"I'm going to do whatever I can, put the team on my back if I've got to if it's going to help my team come out with the win," he said after being drafted.

Outside of one season with the Los Angeles Chargers, Davis spent most of his career with Carolina and eight seasons with Rivera. Davis knows how Rivera likes to run his teams, which Rivera values just as much as Davis' production.