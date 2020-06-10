Offseason Diary: Keeping Up With The Redskins' Biggest Storylines Before Training Camp

June 10: Ron Rivera, Dwayne Haskins Address The Media

Not only did Redskins head coach Ron Rivera speak to the local media Wednesday, but so did second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Both media sessions certainly included football questions, but a lot of the conversation centered around the death of George Floyd, the nationwide protests and the organization's plans to fight social injustice. The initiative includes a town hall program, the Redskins' Black Engagement Network and $250,000 from team owner Dan Snyder to start the programs the organization comes up with.

"I want to make sure that people understand that we, that I support the Black Lives Matter movement, that I want to listen to our players and listen to our employees and coaches and make sure we get this right," Rivera said. "This was very important and because of how long the peaceful protests have gone on, real change is within our grasp. We've seen it with some of the governmental moves in cities like Minnesota. I just think that there is a chance to do good right now."

Haskins agrees with Rivera that actions speak louder than words, so he showed his support by being a part of the protests in Washington D.C.