Offseason Diary: Keeping Up With The Redskins' Biggest Storylines Before Training Camp

--
The Washington Redskins have had an eventful offseason to say the least. From hiring Ron Rivera as their head coach to remaking the roster through free agency and the draft, the organization has made significant changes as it attempts to rebuild a consistent winner. (Check out about all of the biggest developments over the past several months, HERE.)
With the team now in the midst of its virtual offseason program, Redskins.com will be frequently updating this page with news, analysis and top storylines as the team prepares for training camp, which is scheduled to start in late July. (Expect daily updates from June 10-19 and periodic updates after that.)
June 12: Cole Holcomb talks about learning from Ron Rivera and Thomas Davis Sr.
While Rivera, Haskins, McLaurin and Kerrigan all talked to the local media this week, Voice of the Redskins Larry Michael recently spoke with second-year linebacker Cole Holcomb via videoconference.
Holcomb's first full offseason in the NFL has certainly been a unique one. Aside from the COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally altering all of his offseason plans, he's also had to deal with a coaching change along with learning a new defense.
As someone who grew up watching Rivera and players like Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis Sr., Holcomb is familiar with what Rivera wants from his players. But now that Rivera is his coach, he has a more profound understanding of what playing for him is like.
"Having [Rivera] explain what he's looking at, what he's going through, you can only guess when you're just watching the film," Holcomb said. "Having a coach there who has been with him, and then he can actually explain what they're doing and it makes sense. It's nice being able to see that."
The Redskins will only have a limited amount of time on the field before the season begins, so Holcomb knows it will be important for him and his teammates to take full advantage of the virtual classroom sessions.
"It's going to be, 'Hey who can pick it up the fastest, and let's go,'" he said. "It's time to get going, it's time to really hit it. There's going to be no learning curve for anybody. You need to go, and it's on."
JUNE 11: Terry McLaurin, Ryan Kerrigan Address The Media
A day after hearing from Redskins head coach Ron Rivera and quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., two of the team's best players -- wide receiver Terry McLaurin and defensive end Ryan Kerrigan -- spoke to the local media Thursday.
McLaurin delivered detailed and insightful responses on a variety of topics, including the development of Haskins and his fellow young second-year receivers and how he plans to improve entering 2020. He also talked about what the offense might look like under offensive coordinator Scott Turner and contemplated the potential of a young and talented defense.
But most importantly, McLaurin was candid and blunt when discussing the fight against social injustice.
"I don't want to be somebody who's sitting down here just talking like I have all the answers because I don't, but I do know what it's like to be a Black man and the importance that it has to me and where I come from," McLaurin said. "I just want to live in a place where everybody can be comfortable being who they are and don't have to look over their shoulder about any type of injustice. That's kind of how I feel, and going forward I want to be a part of any solution that I can."
Kerrigan, meanwhile, expressed his intentions to finish his career in Washington -- "they know where I stand, and I want to be here" -- and his excitement about switching to a 4-3 defense.
He also provided his impressions of No. 2 overall pick Chase Young and what Redskins nation should expect this upcoming season.
"Fans should be excited about guys like Chase [Young]. Hell, if I had the No. 2 pick I would have done the same thing," Kerrigan said. "We've got other guys coming in, too. I think our fans and everyone should be excited about our young guys and new coaches we're bringing in."
June 10: Ron Rivera, Dwayne Haskins Address The Media
Not only did Redskins head coach Ron Rivera speak to the local media Wednesday, but so did second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr.
Both media sessions certainly included football questions, but a lot of the conversation centered around the death of George Floyd, the nationwide protests and the organization's plans to fight social injustice. The initiative includes a town hall program, the Redskins' Black Engagement Network and $250,000 from team owner Dan Snyder to start the programs the organization comes up with.
"I want to make sure that people understand that we, that I support the Black Lives Matter movement, that I want to listen to our players and listen to our employees and coaches and make sure we get this right," Rivera said. "This was very important and because of how long the peaceful protests have gone on, real change is within our grasp. We've seen it with some of the governmental moves in cities like Minnesota. I just think that there is a chance to do good right now."
Haskins agrees with Rivera that actions speak louder than words, so he showed his support by being a part of the protests in Washington D.C.
"I feel like a lot of things in life, we talk about it for a minute then we let it go a couple of minutes later." Haskins said. "Personally, for me, it has been Black Lives Matter my whole life, my whole parents lives and their parents lives. ...We need to get a plan of action and bring unity to this country. That's all I want. I just want to be able to feel as though we all care. Now I feel like everybody does. It shouldn't have to be somebody being killed in order to stop racism. That's just my perspective on that. One of the biggest things is just trying to stay united, especially with all of this chaos going on."
