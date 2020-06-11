HailMail: Dwayne Haskins, Depth Charts And Personnel Changes

What do you believe is the strongest part of a defense: a shutdown secondary, a great defensive line or a powerful core of linebackers? -- Will D.

It's difficult to say which part of any defense should be the strongest. How each team molds their personnel makes the answer more subjective. In the Redskins' case, I would have to say it is a great defensive line.

It's a well-known fact that the Redskins have invested heavily in their defensive line, and in April they added another first-round pick in Chase Young to that group. Here's what Rivera had to say after Young was drafted:

"It's not necessarily just about the one guy as much as it is about putting the final piece in place, and you feel really good about who those four guys are going to be that are on the field at that time."

The hope is that Young and the defensive line will help change the entire defense. Rivera believes the group will benefit the secondary as well as the linebackers. It will give quarterbacks less time to find open receivers and running backs fewer holes to run through.

There are some quality players at other positions like Landon Collins and Holcomb, but neither of the positions groups as a whole compare to what the Redskins have built along the defensive front.

All of the hype this year is about Chase Young and the defensive line. What about safety? Obviously Landon Collins is the guy at strong safety, but are we going to see an open competition at free safety between Sean Davis and Troy Apke? What could this position look like in September? -- Connor C.

You're right about Collins, Connor. It's a certainty he will be the starting strong safety for the 2020 season. Davis was signed with the hope that he would fill the open free safety position, but it wouldn't surprise me if there was a competition between him and the other safeties on the roster.

The 2019 season was a solid one for Troy Apke. He played in 15 games, including two starts, and had an interception to go with two pass breakups and 26 tackles. He just finished his second season, but he has shown enough to earn a chance to prove himself under the new regime.

If it were a competition based on past production, Davis would clearly by the victor. During his best season in 2017, Davis had three interceptions, 92 tackles and a sack. Prior to his season-ending injury in 2019, he had proven he was a starting-caliber player in the NFL.

Still, Davis was signed to just a one-year deal, so a competition is still possible. That's exactly what Rivera wants.

"I love that guys are betting on themselves, that they're going to come in and prove that they belong, that they deserve an extensive contract," he said. "So again, that's what we're trying to do is find out who fits us. A lot of these guys are up for the challenge, so I'm pretty excited about that."