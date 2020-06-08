HailMail: Player Roles, Remaining Free Agents And Training Camp

Will Cam Sims be given a chance to compete for a position? He wasn't given a chance after being injured on the opening kickoff in 2018 after being a success story during the preseason. -- Andre W.

Based on past productivity and current competition, Cam Sims seems to have a difficult path to making the 53-man roster.

After an ankle injury wiped out his entire rookie campaign, Sims was waived during final roster cuts last August but signed to the practice squad the following day.

He made seven appearances (one start) in 2019 but only made two catches for 27 yards.

The Redskins have 13 wide receivers right now, and only six or seven will make the 53-man roster, so Sims will likely have to dominate during training camp and in the preseason to warrant serious consideration.

I know one is listed as a running back and the other is a wide receiver, but both are electric players. I am wondering who the Redskins will rely on more this year to make splash plays: Steven Sims, Jr. or Antonio Gibson? -- Fran F.

The simple answer is that both will be used to make splash plays, according to Turner, who listed off some players who the Redskins could emphasize getting the ball to in 2020.

"Obviously there are a couple candidates," Turner said. "Steven Sims, you saw what he did at the end of the year. Antonio Gibson, talked about drafting him. J.D. McKissic is a guy who was a slot receiver at Arkansas State who played at Seattle and for the Lions and now is a running back but has done a couple different things. Those are three guys that really come to mind."

If I had to guess who would make more, I would guess Gibson simply because he does not have a defined role. At the beginning of last season, Sims was a the gadget-type player because he was not one of the starting receivers. But over the final several games, Sims became one of Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s favorite options and the clear No. 2 wideout.

With Haskins now the full-time starter, Sims could regain his place as a consistent contributor on the Redskins' offense. Gibson is part of a very crowded running backs room, so he'll likely receive his touches in unconventional ways.

Do you believe with Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as defensive coordinator and the drafting of Chase Young that our defense could be top 10 or even top 5 this year? -- Jon S.

Sure, the Redskins could become a top 5 defense, but that is not a reasonable expectation, even with the coaching and personnel changes. However, a top 10 defense seems within reach despite all of the struggles from a year ago.

In 2019, Redskins finished 27th out of 32 franchises in total defense with 385.1 yards allowed per game. And while their pass defense was average (238.9 yards allowed per game), their rush defense was second-worst in the league (146.2 yards allowed per game), and they gave up the sixth-most points per contest (27.2).

Rivera and Del Rio are two of the most respected defensive minds in the NFL, so considerable improvement should be expected. Just look what Del Rio has accomplished in other places: in 2002, he took over the league's worst defense in the Carolina Panthers and transformed it into the second-best. A decade later, the Denver Broncos went from 20th to second in his first year as defensive coordinator.

Plus, with the amount of talent on that side of the ball, the Redskins should have performed better than their final statistics. Along the defensive line, they boasted four former first-round picks and established veteran Matt Ioannidis. In the secondary, they had a three-time Pro Bowler in Collins.

The addition of Chase Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, makes the Redskins' front one of the most talented in the NFL. It rivals that of the San Francisco 49ers, whose dominant pass rush helped them advance all the way to the Super Bowl.

If the Redskins can wreak similar havoc on opposing quarterbacks, therefore putting less pressure on the linebackers and defensive backs, there's a chance they could be one of the league's better defenses this fall.

In addition to the practice squad size being increased by two to 12, there is no limit to the amount of years a player is eligible for the practice squad. How do you think these rule changes will impact which players make the Redskins' initial 53-player roster and their practice squad compared to prior rules/years? -- Tim F.

By having two more practice squad players and no limitations in terms of seasons accrued, I think the Redskins' initial roster and practice squad will be a more accurate representation of how the coaches view the players than in the past.

In other years, the Redskins may have had to keep a veteran on the 53-man roster because otherwise they would have had to waive them. And by using that roster spot on a more experienced player, it might have taken a spot away from a younger player who deserved to be on the active roster from the beginning.

On the other hand, the team may have had to cut a veteran player because they needed the roster spot. Now they can keep them around on the practice squad.