HailMail: Wrapping Up The Redskins' Virtual Offseason Program

Going into the draft, I was a big fan of quarterback Steven Montez and tight end Thad Moss, so I was very happy to see the Redskins pick them up as undrafted free agents. What is the likelihood of either/both making the final roster? Or are they both more likely to be practice squad players for us? #UKRedskins -- Ben N.

The Redskins only signed four undrafted free agents, which is fewer than past years and less than other teams around the NFL.

While I don't know for sure, I think the reason for this may be because in-person offseason workouts were wiped out and the franchise only wanted to add players who had a chance to make the active roster after training camp.

Taking this into account, I think both Steven Montez and Thaddeus Moss will be with the team in Week 1. Montez has by far the easier road -- he is one of three healthy quarterbacks on the roster and is almost assured a practice squad spot if he performs well -- but I also believe Moss' blocking prowess and overall upside will help him stand out in a room of seven tight ends.

When considering if either could make the 53-man roster, I think Moss has a better shot because even if Montez wows the coaches, the Redskins will likely carry just two quarterbacks: Dwayne Haskins Jr. and Kyle Allen.

What do you think are Turner and Del Rio's biggest strengths/weaknesses and where do you see them taking this team? -- Connor W.

Turner and Del Rio were hired for vastly different reasons, but they will both be essential to building a consistent winner in Washington. I believe Turner's biggest strength is that he's spent his entire life around NFL offenses. When Turner was 3 years old, his father, Norv Turner, began his NFL coaching career as the wide receivers coach for the Los Angeles Chargers. When Turner was 11, his father became the head coach of the Redskins -- a job he held for seven years.

Turner, 37, began his own coaching career in 2005 and broke into the NFL as an offensive quality control coach for the Carolina Panthers in 2011, Rivera's first year as head coach. Turner then followed his father to Cleveland, Minnesota and back to Carolina, where he became the quarterbacks coach in 2018.

"I always just loved football ... and it didn't take me long to realize I was gonna have to stop playing at some point," Turner said shortly after being hired in January. "So the natural process was to get into coaching. As soon as I got done playing [at UNLV], I just got right into coaching."