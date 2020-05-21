HailMail: Looking Ahead To The 2020 Season

The Redskins are fortunate to have stability at punter, placekicker, holder and long snapper. But who would step in for each of these if any one of them got injured during the game? -- Jeff H.

This is such a fun question that I'll do my best to answer.

Let's start with holder and punter Tress Way. If he went down, I imagine backup quarterback Kyle Allen would become the holder. As for who punts, I truthfully have no idea.

In the event kicker Dustin Hopkins got injured, Way would probably fill in. He actually was the punter and kicker as a freshman at Oklahoma and made all 11 of his extra points. He converted just one of his six field goals, though, before focusing solely on punting.

The only answer I'm confident about is the backup long snapper, which would be second-year linebacker Cole Holcomb. Starting long snapper Nick Sundberg revealed as much on the "Redskins Talk" podcast at training camp last year.

So there you have it: the reserve specialists for the Washington Redskins. Here's to hoping Hopkins, Way and Sundberg stay healthy.

Where do things stand with respect to Ryan Anderson's role on the team? It seems like switching to a 4-3 defense would help a player like him. -- Nick C.

Ryan Anderson is currently listed as a linebacker, so he'll likely compete with Holcomb, Thomas Davis Sr. and Shaun Dion Hamilton, among others, for one of the three starting spots.

The 6-foot-2, 255-pound Anderson seemed to be an ideal strong-side linebacker after playing defensive end his first three NFL seasons. Anderson, a second-round pick in 2017, emerged as a defensive playmaker towards the end of 2019, racking up seven quarterback hits, four sacks and four forced fumbles over the final six games.

When asked about a player poised to have a breakout season, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen highlighted his former Alabama teammate.

"I think it will be Ryan Anderson this year. I genuinely believe that," Allen said on The Kevin SheehanShowon May 1. "He's been working really hard, and I really think with this scheme, which is really going to help highlight his attributes and his skillset, I really think Ryan Anderson is going to have a really standout year for us."

Is it possible that with the cap flexibility, the Redskins might be able to add a vet or two after June 1 cuts from other teams? -- Dan O.

With four open roster spots and plenty of cap space, the Redskins could certainly make a few more additions between June 1 cuts and the start of training camp.

Washington signed two players in May: guard Mike Liedtke and cornerback Aaron Colvin. Liedtke will provide veteran depth along the offensive line, while Colvin could earn regular playing time in the secondary if he performs well.

The 28-year-old Colvin made 56 appearances for the Houston Texans between 2015-18 before being released after Week 1 of last season. He signed with the Redskins Sept. 10 and made 10 tackles and broke up a pass in seven games.

Will we ever see the Redskins play in the United Kingdom? -- Thomas P.

The Redskins actually played in London on Oct. 30, 2016, when they tied the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-27, in front of 84,448 fans at Wembley Stadium.