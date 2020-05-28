HailMail: Trades, Personnel Structure And Play Calling Responsibilities

I know having depth along the defensive line is desirable, but wouldn't it be prudent to turn one "asset" from the defensive line into a trade piece in a position of weakness? We would still retain great depth on the defensive line while strengthening another position. We could trade Matt Ioannidis for O.J. Howard or a mid-round pick, or Shaun Dion-Hamilton, Nate Orchard and Tim Settle for Desmond King. -- Josh P.

I don't think trading away any of the defensive linemen is a good idea. This unit has a chance to be one of the best in the league this year, and taking a player away from it could lessen the affect it will have on the entire defense.

On the surface, it would appear as if making a trade is a quick way to improve a team and build for the future, depending on what the trade yields. It seems like it would make sense to trade away a player you don't need for one at a position you do need or draft picks, and it's the smart action to take in some cases.

But there are several factors one needs to consider during a trade. For starters, the team must have the cap space to take on a player's contract. Then, that player needs to fit the culture and scheme already established by the team. Teams need to agree on what is proper compensation, because no team is going to make a trade they feel is bad for them. Any or all of these factors can upend a trade.

What's more, Rivera has said that he likes the young players they already have at those positions. Howard and King are both solid players, but the Redskins seem content to ride with the moves they have made at tight end and cornerback.

Kendall Fuller was a rising star before leaving here to join the Chiefs. Does the team believe he can develop further into a shutdown corner? -- Nick C.

It's rare for a team to have a true "shutdown" cornerback. I would even say there have only been a few of them in league history (the three that immediately come to mind are Darrell Green, Dion Sanders and Darrelle Revis). So, it might be little lofty to say Fuller can be a shutdown corner, but I do believe the Redskins expect him to be an exceptional player for them.

Fuller had one of his best seasons prior to being sent to the Kansas City Chiefs in the trade for Smith in 2018. He had four interceptions and 10 pass breakups -- both career-highs at the time -- as the starting nickel corner. He then moved to the outside in his first season with the Chiefs and had another successful year with two picks, 12 pass breakups and 82 tackles.

Certainly the Redskins valued his talent when they made him one of their first acquisitions in March, but his versatility is what made them want to reunite with Fuller.

"Here's a guy that has position flex in terms of he can play the outside corner position," Rivera said. "You can bring him inside. He can come in and play the nickel or play the matchup game. If you get into a situation or dire restraints, he can play free safety for you. We feel good about him as a corner and as a nickel for us as well. We think he's got some very good value for us as far as we're concerned."

Some of Fuller's best production was in Washington. He allowed the seventh-lowest passer rating among cornerbacks before he was traded, per Pro Football Focus,﻿ and there are still some people in the organization, like vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith, who remember how impactful he was for the team.