Player Spotlight: Ryan Kerrigan Has His Sights Set On Being A Big Part Of Jack Del Rio's New Defense

One thing Del Rio has said with certainty is that players like Kerrigan, who he referred to as a "premier edge rusher," will be playing in coverage less and rushing quarterbacks more often. As an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense for the entirety of his professional career, Kerrigan had to perform both of those responsibilities, although he has had more success as a pass rusher with 90-career sacks.

Now that he's a defensive end, Kerrigan has an even better chance of getting the 1.5 sacks he needs to become the franchise's sack leader.

"I'm excited," he said. "They said they want us going forward and doing what we do best so that's what we're excited about doing."

Kerrigan is confident in his abilities, but he admitted that the 2019 season wasn't his best. He had career lows in tackles (25) and sacks (5.5), and he was ultimately placed on Injured Reserve after 12 games, snapping his streak of 139 consecutive starts. Fortunately, most of Kerrigan's issue were minor.