Dwayne Haskins Addresses Social Injustice And Attending The D.C. Protests

4. He discussed his experiences being pulled over by the police.

As an NFL quarterback, Haskins said one would think that he wouldn't hear some of the questions he gets asked by police officers when he has gotten pulled over. But he has in the past, and it scares him.

"I mean, it's crazy," he said. "You get pulled over and they ask, 'Are you selling drugs, do you've got something in the car I need to worry about?'"

Haskins said there are "good and bad cops," so he knows his experience does not represent every police officer. He just relies on how he was taught to handle encounters with the police: do what they ask, don't go back and forth on what they have to say and just get in and out, because "you don't want anything to happen to you."

Haskins said "anything is evident every day with the body cameras and the killings of people," but no one knows when they're last breath will be, so "you always have to be prepared for everything."

5. He explained the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The protests over Floyd's death have encompassed more than two weeks, and the information is still fresh on everyone's mind. Haskins fears that in another two weeks, people will move on to something else and quit talking about the issues that have been raised.

That's why he believes the Black Lives Matter movement is so important.

"I feel like a lot of things in life, we talk about it for a minute then we let it go a couple of minutes later," Haskins said. "Personally, for me, it has been Black Lives Matter my whole life, my whole parents lives and their parents lives."

Haskins feels the country need to formulate a plan of action that will bring unity to the country. He wants to feel like everyone cares. Now, he feels like everybody does, but "it shouldn't have to be somebody being killed in order to stop racism."