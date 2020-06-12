Player Spotlight: Cole Holcomb Is Ready To Learn From Ron Rivera And Veteran LB Thomas Davis Sr.

As part of our Redskins 2020 Offseason Update presented by Bud Light Seltzer, we're focusing on linebacker Cole Holcomb in our Player Spotlight feature brought to you by our friends at Acronis.

--

As a linebacker at the University of North Carolina for five seasons, Cole Holcomb watched Ron Rivera lead the Carolina Panthers from afar. Now Holcomb was sitting with him at Redskins Park.

As they started talking, the conversation started to flow more and more. By the time they were done, Holcomb was surprised to learn they had been together for three hours and the sun had already set.

"I was having so much fun with it," Holcomb told Voice of the Redskins Larry Michael. "It was a good conversation. … I think this coaching change is going to be a good thing."

Judging by the fact that he used to have a Fat Head of Luke Kuechly in his room, one can assume that Holcomb holds Rivera and how he has helped develop linebackers in high regard. Now Rivera is Holcomb's head coach as he enters his second NFL season, and Holcomb plans to learn as much as possible from the coaches and players Rivera has brought with him.