Adrian Peterson Wants To Be A Competitor, Mentor For His Young Teammates

It is likely that the coaching staff shares that sentiment, because the chances of the Redskins keeping all seven running backs on the roster are slim. So, Peterson and the other six players will need to compete for a spot on the final roster.

Peterson loves that.

"That's what it's all about, guys pushing each other. I will embrace it the same way," he said. "you've got to lace [your cleats] up and get out there and execute and produce at the end of the day."

Peterson has played in a variation of the Redskins' new offense before, so he knows what it takes to stand out in his position. The offense needs versatile running backs who can protect and be a good receiver as well as be efficient at running the football.

At the same time, he wants to help his teammates become better players. Peterson said he loves to compete, but "there's nothing like the comradery that happens within the locker room and being around so many guys from so many different backgrounds."