Redskins Rookie Review: 'The Fire Is Definitely Burning' In Chase Young To Start His NFL Career

Young said he spent the majority of the night after the draft watching film, then looked over "a lot" more video over the next two days. He also resumed training; that Saturday, he mostly stretched and went on a light run, while on Sunday he lifted and ran again."

These are also some of the ways Young has prepared over the past month amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He's hungry to test himself against NFL competition, but he does not like to make excuses, either. So for now, he is pushing himself as hard as he can physically while making sure he's locked in during every virtual team meeting.

He knows every workout and classroom session will pay off when he can finally showcase his skillset at the professional level.