Player Spotlight: Homegrown Sean Davis Aims To Play Like Sean Taylor While Competing For The Starting Safety Spot

With an almost entirely new coaching staff and dozens of new players, Davis admitted that it's been tough going through the virtual offseason program, which has replaced face-to-face interaction and hands-on instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Davis said the Redskins "are making the best of the situation" and have made progress towards understanding their roles within Jack Del Rio's defense.

Davis specifically highlighted the work of defensive backs coach Chris Harris, assistant defensive backs coach Richard Rodgers and assistant defensive backs/nickel coach Brent Vieselmeyer,﻿ all of whom have been instrumental in preparing the secondary for the upcoming campaign.

"They're all doing a great job in the DB room, showing up each and every day with film, cut up, making it competitive for us because at the end of the day that's what it's all about: us getting out there and competing," Davis said. "I'm just trying to pick it up as fast as I can and take mental reps, and it's just a different situation that we're in, but I'm enjoying it and I'm enjoying learning with the guys and learning with the coaches and learning the philosophy of the defense, so it is pretty cool."

As many anticipated when the Redskins signed him March 23, Davis will mainly be the deep safety while three-time Pro Bowler Landon Collins plays closer to the line of scrimmage.

That's where Davis played in 2018, when he started 15 games for the Steelers and led the unit with 79 total tackles. He also broke up seven passes, third-most on the team, and made an interception.