Ryan Kerrigan Talks About Chase Young, The 4-3 Defense And Finishing His Career In Washington

3. Chase Young has really impressed him.

Kerrigan understood Young's NFL potential before the Redskins drafted him second overall. If he was in their position, he admits he would have chosen Young, too. The physical traits and collegiate production are too hard to ignore.

But now that Kerrigan has been in virtual meetings with Young, he has all that much more respect for the 21-year-old playmaker.

"Chase has been really impressive," Kerrigan said. "He seems to have picked up the defense pretty well so far. That's what I'm usually impressed with a lot of guys when they come in the league is how quickly they can pick things up mentally. You know the physical talent is there, but can they pick things up mentally? I think Chase has shown that so far."

4. He believes this defense is talented yet unproven.

With first-rounders up front and a Pro Bowler in the secondary, the defense was supposed to anchor the Redskins in 2019 as a young offense figured out its identity. Instead, the unit struggled to defend the run and finished 27th in the NFL with 385.1 total yards allowed per game.

The narrative is largely the same entering this season, especially with two defensive-minded coaches leading the way. "We have a lot of talent, that's for sure," Kerrigan said.

But for the Redskins to validate their defensive investment, they must produce at a much higher level.

"We look real good on paper right now, but that will only get you so far," Kerrigan said. "We have to go out there and prove it, go out there and work during training camp or whenever it is that we get together and make it happen."

Kerrigan said the unit's first test will come against Scott Turner's offense during training camp, which is scheduled to begin in late July.