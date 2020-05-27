Landon Collins Is Excited To Work With The New Additions In The Secondary

No one knows for certain what the Redskins' new defense will look like under defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, but it's a fact that outside of Landon Collins, the secondary is going to look completely different.

Both starting cornerbacks and the starting free safety from 2019 are gone, making Collins the only holdover from that group. The past five months have been filled with changes to those positions, as the coaching staff has tried to provide newcomers and returners the opportunity to earn one of the starting roles.

None of them have played alongside each other before, so Collins wants to see how they all work together on the field, but he already likes all of the new additions.

"These guys are great pickups by our team. I'm looking forward to it," Collins told local reporters via videoconference on May 20.

It's been well-documented that one of head coach Ron Rivera's first decisions when he took over the team in January was to establish a core group of players on the roster. These are the select group of players who the team could build around for the future on offense and defense.