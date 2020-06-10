Head Coach Ron Rivera Discusses Plan To Fight Social Injustice

4. Rivera reached out to dozens of people to discuss these topics.

Before coming up with his own plan of attack, Rivera leaned on dozens of people for advice.

He spoke with several sports psychologists, including Kevin Elko, [Redskins Team Clinician] Dr. [Monica] Paige and Carolina Panthers Director of Player Wellness Tish Guerin. He also talked to multiple law enforcement officials, such as his oldest brother, a retired police officer, and Sergeant Cynthia Cook, one of his wife's best friends who has worked on social initiatives in California. He discussed these issues with activist and NFL advisor Tony Porter, too.

Just as Rivera listened to these people share their unique perspectives, he expects his players to do the same. He said the biggest thing non-black players can do is listen to what black players are saying and feeling so that way they can gain empathy and understanding.

"For everyone to come together, I think the change can be made," Rivera said. "The things we do to go forward from here and where we are today can happen. The more people involved, the better off the opportunity is and the better the chances are to do something with some actionable change."

5. "Black Lives do matter. We cannot be afraid to say it, so I'll say it again. Black Lives Do Matter."

As Rivera first began contemplating how he would respond to these events, a big concern of his was that he did not want to come off as insincere. Even though he is one of four minority NFL head coaches, he did not want to compare his experiences to that of a black player or coach. It was not about him.

Above all, Rivera wanted to be thoughtful yet proactive. It's why he took the time to read some of the country's most important documents, talk to a variety of different people and listen to his new players and coworkers.

"I want to make sure that people understand that we, that I support the Black Lives Matter movement, that I want to listen to our players and listen to our employees and coaches and make sure we get this right," Rivera said. "This was very important and because of how long the peaceful protests have gone on, real change is within our grasp. We've seen it with some of the governmental moves in cities like Minnesota. I just think that there is a chance to do good right now."

Rivera said he has experienced mixed emotions over the past two weeks. He is saddened by what continues to happen to the black community, proud of everyone "on the right side of this fight against social injustice and eager to help make a difference. He's also honored to work with so many people who feel the same way.