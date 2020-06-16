Player Spotlight: Terry McLaurin Aims To Push Himself To 'Newer Heights' After Historic Rookie Season

McLaurin admitted he was happy with what he accomplished as a rookie, but in no way did he bask in his accomplishments. In fact, after taking off the month of January to physically and mentally recover, he began working out the Wednesday after the Super Bowl. Some questioned his early start, but he got in nearly two months of training before the novel coronavirus upended society.

McLaurin has used the offseason to work on his laundry list of desired improvements, such as attacking the ball, making contested catches, winning 1-on-1 matchups and running clean routes to name a few. He has also been studying his own game tape to figure out what "tells" he has possibly been giving away. Teams now have a full year of video on him, so he knows some of what he did last season may not work as easily.