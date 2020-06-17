Analyzing Some Of the Redskins' Biggest Position Battles Entering Training Camp

LINEBACKERS

Rivera's comments: "Defensively, you would have loved to see how the linebackers have gone."

Candidates: It seems as though there are five viable options for the Redskins' three linebacker spots.

Jon Bostic makes the most sense in the middle. The 29-year-old journeyman started there last year and finished tied for second on the team with 105 total tackles. He also made all of the defensive calls, something Rivera believes will be beneficial this season.

Cole Holcomb, a fifth-round pick in 2019, started alongside Bostic last season and also amassed 105 total tackles. Rivera highlighted Holcomb's "positional flexibility," while defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio pointed to his "speed and linebacking ability."

Thomas Davis Sr. spent eight seasons under Rivera in Carolina and has been in the league since 2005, so he'll bring substantial experience and leadership to Washington. Plus, the 37-year-old has shown he can still be productive, as he led the Los Angeles Chargers in tackles in 2019.

With five first-rounders along the defensive line, Ryan Anderson will likely work with the linebackers. The 2017 second-round pick came on strong at the end of last season, finishing with career-highs in tackles (44), quarterback hits (nine), forced fumbles (five) and sacks (four).

Reuben Foster, the 31st overall pick in 2017, missed all of last season after suffering a serious knee injury during OTAs. When healthy, Foster is a potential playmaker at weakside linebacker. But his health still remains a question more than a year after the injury.