Madden Wish List: 10 Proposed Changes For Madden 21

5. Street-style game mode.

People who were gamers in the mid-2000s likely remember the popular game NFL Street, which debuted in 2004. The game had the same basic rules as Madden, but the players wore street clothes instead of uniforms in 7-on-7 games, and gamers could earn style points by wall jumping or taunting the other team.

Some of those features could exist in a game mode for Madden 21. The latest versions of NBA Live and FIFA already have street game modes where gamers can travel to different venues and play in street clothes, so the idea isn't too far fetched.

Madden 20 introduced the Superstar KO game mode, which is essentially a shorter version of a regular game and allows for gamers to pair players from different teams to the franchise. A street ball version of that game could be integrated into Superstar KO with gamers drafting their offense and defense for a 7-on-7 matchup. It could even have a variation of style points for jukes, cuts or spectacular catches.

NFL Street is unlikely to get rebooted, but sprinkling in some of its features could give the latest Madden game a new wrinkle.

6. Cross play between Xbox and PlayStation.

The rivalry between Xbox and PlayStation gamers is intense; ever since the original Xbox console debuted in 2001, there has been an ongoing debate on which console is better. Perhaps the easiest answer to this dispute would be to pit them against each other.

Cross-platform play has been around for a while now. There's a long list of games that offer the feature in some form, but it includes popular games like Fortnite, Call of Duty and Minecraft.

With cross-platform play, people wouldn't have to worry about buying a certain console just because their friends had chosen an Xbox or PlayStation. It would bridge the two communities together and create more competition during online games.

There is a chance the with game developers working from home like most of the country, a feature like cross-platform play might a little too ambitious for this year's rendition of Madden. But if they were to somehow pull it off, it could be a massive win for EA Sports and gamers alike.

7. A higher throw power rating for Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Every Redskins fan should know by now that Dwayne Haskins Jr. can launch the football. He has shown that at the college and professional level that he can send the ball sailing down the field with relative ease. It's time Haskins was rewarded for that effort.

EA Sports' website lists Haskins as tied for 18th in throw power with a rating of 89. Just ahead of him are the likes of Tom Brady Jameis Winston, Carson Wentz and Jimmy Garoppolo, who have a rating of 90. Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen has the game's strongest arm with a 99 rating.

Haskins does not deserve to jump all the way up to a 99, but his arm strength certainly deserves to be bumped ahead of Brady, Winston and the other two signal-callers directly in front of him. Giving him a throw power of 91 would put him with Russell Wilson and Derek Carr.