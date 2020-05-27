How Raidel 'Joke' Brito Won The Madden Bowl With Tress Way At QB

Brito was first introduced to this run-only strategy about a month before the Madden Bowl. He was playing against his friend, JAYBIRD, who was using a dual-quarterback system and having success against his typically dominant defense.

All of the sudden, Brito went from using expensive quarterbacks such as Michael Vick or Robert Griffin III to exclusively running the ball, which afforded him much more salary cap space to spend on defensive players (Jadeveon Clowney was his lowest-rated defender at 93 overall).

After a while, even the best offensive players in the world were struggling to move the ball against him. That's when he realized this philosophy could work in the Madden Bowl.

"They didn't have the team to stop me on offense, and I had the team to stop them on defense."

Behind a smashmouth offense and a nearly impenetrable defense, Brito won two of his three games during pool play and earned him a bye to the quarterfinals. He then secured three straight victories, including a 17-0 triumph against Daniel "Dcroft" Mycroft in the title game, to claim the Madden 20 championship belt and a $65,000 prize.

The championship was especially meaningful for Brito because he dedicated the tournament to his close friend Taylor "SpotMe" Robertson, who was killed in a mass shooting during a Madden tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2018.