Terry McLaurin Discusses Dwayne Haskins, Young Receivers And Scott Turner's Offense In Videoconference

5. "Racism exists, and we can't hide from that."

While McLaurin is an NFL wide receiver, he knows that first and foremost he is a black man. And when his career is over, he hopes to raise his family in a world built on inclusivity and equality.

In his mind, that remains a work in progress.

"I feel like until the people who aren't affected are as passionate and care about those who are, then there can't be change," McLaurin said. "Racism still exists, and we can't hide from that."

McLaurin does believe there are ways to move forward, though; people who have experienced racial inequality must communicate and educate, while those who have not must be empathetic, understanding and willing to be a part of the solution. These conversations, as long as they're continuous and not a result of national tragedy, can lead to be a better society, McLaurin said.