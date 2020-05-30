Players, Coaches Are Impressed With Ron Rivera's Leadership In A Virtual Offseason

Trying to establish a new regime in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic is certainly not an ideal predicament. That task is already a challenge, but Rivera has dealt with having to manage players hundreds of miles away when they would normally be at Redskins Park. But even in an unprecedented offseason, his players and coaches are impressed with how he has taken charge of the team.

"I've seen him lead already because we haven't been through the most normal of times," said special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor. "He's an impressive person behind the scenes as he is out in front of the camera."

Technically, Rivera went through a similar situation during the 2011 lockout with the Carolina Panthers. Players weren't allowed inside facilities then, either, and he didn't have the chance to see his new team until training camp.

Unlike then, Rivera is able to speak with his players, but the pandemic still brings trials with it, namely trying to establish the sustainable, winning culture he has preached since he was hired in January.

Based on what Adrian Peterson has seen, Rivera has managed to overcome that obstacle.