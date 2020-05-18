Redskins' Rookies Tackle Learning Their Playbooks Virtually

Ismael's role is different from that of Charles', though. As a center, he is in charge of making protection calls for the rest of the offensive line. He lets them know which direction to slide during pass plays and which players have 1-on-1 responsibilities. He can also flip protections schemes, which is something he couldn't do in college.

As the daily meetings continue, Ismael said he wants to "level up my knowledge," and he plans to do that by continuing to be a student of the game.

"I've already learned so much with this advanced system," he said. "We have a lot of really cool concepts and schemes going in that get a lot of players the ball and allow the offensive line to be physical on point-of-attack."

Ismael, Moss, Charles and the rest of the offensive rookies have one advantage, though: every player on the roster is learning a new system. Even though the other players were able to participate in the virtual offseason program that began April 20, the rookies aren't too far behind.

The way Ismael sees it, everyone is on the same learning curve. So, if the Redskins hope to have a successful season in 2020, communication during this abnormal offseason is going to be pivotal.