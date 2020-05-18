Redskins News | Washington Redskins - Redskins.com

Monday, May 18, 2020 02:02 PM

Redskins Rookie Review: Inside Keith Ismael's Never-Ending Journey Of Self-Improvement

Stackpole-Kyle-Headshot-2019
Kyle Stackpole

Managing Editor

The Redskins Rookie Review series is presented by Medliminal, the Official Health and Wellness Partner of the Washington Redskins.

--

In Keith Ismael's mind, there is only one person that stands in the way of accomplishing your goals: yourself.

That philosophy fosters constant self-competition. On the football field, in the classroom and even in the kitchen, Ismael obsesses over being the best version of himself.

Ismael's next challenge will come with the Washington Redskins, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He already sees himself as the most versatile offensive lineman in this draft class, as he can play all three interior positions. And with continual improvement, he believes he can be so much more.

"I want to prove to myself that I can do it. I want to make my dreams come true," Ismael said during a videoconference call May 14. "Right now, for as long as I can remember, I wanted to be a player in the National Football League, and I want to be the best at my position that ever was. That's what drives me."

Related Links

Ismael's innate competitiveness began as a child growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area. He lived about five minutes away from Candlestick Park -- home of the San Francisco 49ers from 1971 through 2013 -- and whenever his father drove past the stadium, he exclaimed, "Daddy, one day I'm going to play in that stadium."

Ismael comes from a football family; his father played center at Florida A&M, while his one uncles played defensive end at Oregon and another, Tavita Pritchard, played quarterback at Stanford and is now the offensive coordinator there. Yet another uncle was drafted in the first round in the 1970s by the Atlanta Falcons.

Of course, football was a large factor in Ismael committing to San Diego State, as he could compete for playing time early and develop within a pro-style offense. But the biggest reason he became an Aztec was because the school offered his desired major, aerospace engineering.

"One of my coaches at San Diego State, coach Hunkie Cooper, used to always say, 'You've got to think 40 years, not just four,'" Ismael said. "So I just tried to go into college and be the best college player I could be, the best student off the field and the best teammate."

Ismael changed his major after about a year, but his drive to succeed remained strong. He recently earned his degree in international security and conflict resolution, and once his football career ends, he wants to work in food security in third-world countries. He envisions working for organizations such as the United Nations or the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

He also has a passion for cooking and can make everything from barbecue to pastas and soul food. As it turns out, even his hobbies require his best effort.

"Whether I'm working in real estate or I'm working at McDonald's, I'm going to be the best damn drive-thru server that you'll ever have," Ismael said. "It just goes down to me beating myself."

For now, Ismael has chosen the path of a professional football player. He first realized that was within reach after his redshirt sophomore season when he earned the first of two first-team All-Mountain West selections. Not only was he consistently being his own competition, but he was also viewed as the versatile leader of the offensive line, someone who could call out protections from the center spot or line up at either guard position.

The Redskins made Ismael's dream a reality, and he plans on rewarding them by playing fast, consistent and technical wherever they decide to play him. But the work does not stop here.

In the absence of in-person offseason activities, Ismael will be in Texas working with renowned offensive line guru Duke Manyweather. He and fellow Redskins draft pick Saahdiq Charles trained with Manyweather before the NFL Scouting Combine, and with extra time on his hands, Ismael is going back.

To become the best, Ismael knows he must learn from and compete against the best. And even amid an unusual offseason, there's no time to waste.

"I'm just trying to be a sponge right now, just gain as much knowledge as I can, and take my game to the next level," Ismael said, "[I] just want to learn, I guess you could say...how to be the best pro possible."

Related Content

Ohio State defensive lineman Chase Young watches a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
news

Redskins Rookie Review: 'The Fire Is Definitely Burning' In Chase Young To Start His NFL Career

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Young has not been able to meet most of his coaches and teammates in person. But he's doing everything he can to prepare for whenever he takes the field.
Redskins Rookie Review: Khaleke Hudson Can Do It All On Defense
news

Redskins Rookie Review: Khaleke Hudson Can Do It All On Defense

Hudson was the embodiment of versatility at Michigan, and now he's willing to do whatever it takes to help the Redskins win.
Liberty wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden during a New Mexico Lobos at Liberty Flames NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 in Lynchburg, Va. (AP Photo/Amber Searls)
news

Redskins Rookie Review: Antonio Gandy-Golden Will Put His Many Talents To Use With The Redskins

Gandy-Golden is a man of many talents, both on and off the field. Now he wants to help the Redskins win by bringing those gifts to Washington.
Redskins Rookie Review: Looking Back At Antonio Gibson's Path To The NFL
news

Redskins Rookie Review: Looking Back At Antonio Gibson's Path To The NFL

Gibson's journey to getting drafted by the Redskins has not always been an easy one, but by watching and learning from players around him, he turned himself into an offensive weapon.
Redskins' Rookies Tackle Learning Their Playbooks Virtually
news

Redskins' Rookies Tackle Learning Their Playbooks Virtually

The Redskins' draft picks have spent the past few weeks learning the new systems, but preparing for the NFL under quarantine comes with new challenges.
The Son Of A Hall Of Famer, Thaddeus Moss Aims To Build His Own Legacy
news

The Son Of A Hall Of Famer, Thaddeus Moss Aims To Build His Own Legacy

Moss, the son of legendary wide receiver Randy Moss, signed with the Redskins as a priority college free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. 
NFL.com Ranks Chase Young As Rookie Best Positioned For Success In 2020
news

NFL.com Ranks Chase Young As Rookie Best Positioned For Success In 2020

As one of the top prospects joining a young and talented defensive line, Young has big expectations for his first professional season.
Redskins Rookie Review: James Smith-Williams Is Ready To Be A Part Of Ron Rivera's Culture
news

Redskins Rookie Review: James Smith-Williams Is Ready To Be A Part Of Ron Rivera's Culture

Smith-Williams grew up watching Rivera coach the Carolina Panthers. Now he's going to be a part of Rivera's new culture in Washington.
Redskins Rookie Review: Kamren Curl Achieves Lifelong Dream Of Making The NFL
news

Redskins Rookie Review: Kamren Curl Achieves Lifelong Dream Of Making The NFL

Kamren Curl was 5 years old when he fell in love with football. Sixteen years later, he joined the professional ranks as a member of the Redskins.
North wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden of Liberty (11) during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
news

Minor Adjustments Turned Antonio Gandy-Golden Into One Of the Best Receivers Hugh Freeze Has Ever Worked With

Gandy-Golden was a solid receiver for three seasons at Liberty. Then Freeze became his head coach and took his skillset to another level.
Five Things To Know About Redskins Safety Kamren Curl
news

Five Things To Know About Redskins Safety Kamren Curl

The Redskins bolstered their secondary by adding Kamren Curl in the seventh round (No. 216 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Here are five things to know about Curl.

Advertising