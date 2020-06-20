Washington Redskins To Retire The Late Bobby Mitchell's Jersey

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today they will be retiring the jersey of the late Bobby Mitchell, number 49. This will mark only the second time in the team's 88 year history a jersey number will officially be retired. The team also announced they are renaming the lower level of FedExField in honor of Mitchell.

"There is no one more deserving of these honors than the late Bobby Mitchell. Bobby was one of the most influential players not only in our team's history, but in the National Football League. He excelled on the field, in the front office and most importantly in his community where he had a tremendous impact on the lives of so many through his charitable efforts. He was one of the greatest men I have ever known," said Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder.

"Bobby would have been thrilled and humbled by this wonderful recognition. We were married for 64 years and while he worked hard and traveled throughout his life and was a dedicated football professional, he was also a totally dedicated family man. He was blessed by God with a large extended family and great friends. He was totally engaged in his work and his family and was a truly great man and a great husband. I would like to thank Dan Snyder and the entire Washington Redskins organization for this great honor," said Gwen Mitchell, wife of Bobby Mitchell.