Player Spotlight: Matt Ioannidis 'Can't Wait' To Get On The Field With His New Coaches And Teammates

As part of our Redskins 2020 Offseason Update, we're focusing on defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis in our Player Spotlight feature.

It's been a year of new beginnings for Matt Ioannidis. He's a married man now, and he and his wife are expecting a baby in December.

On top of that, he has two new coaches in Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio who he can't wait to work with next season. The duo is bringing a new defensive scheme -- one that allows Ioannidis to play more between the tackles and be a part of a fearsome defensive front.

After the past four seasons ending without playoff appearances, a new era that allows him an opportunity to lead might be exactly what Ioannidis and the Redskins need.

"I feel like we've got a lot of good pieces up front," Ioannidis told Voice of the Redskins Larry Michael. "I think this will be a good opportunity for everyone to showcase their abilities."

Most of the attention has been focused on the Redskins five first-round picks on the defensive line, but Ioannidis has developed into a solid player in his own right. He has improved in every season since he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he had his best campaign in 2019 with 64 tackles and a team-high 8.5 sacks.

Ioannidis said he isn't quite sure what was different about last season, but whatever he did clearly worked. His sack total ranked fourth among defensive linemen behind only Chris Jones, Cameron Heyward and Aaron Donald.