Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/02

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike DePrisco writes about one former General Manager using Peyton Manning's rookie season to show people shouldn't give up on Dwayne Haskins Jr.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux asks if the expectations are too high for Chase Young.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reports that Reuben Foster has impressed Jack Del Rio, although health questions remain.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler reports on why DeSean Jackson signed with the Redskins in 2014.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler also looks at why Cam Newton remains unsigned, according to Ron Rivera.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about one analyst's take on what the Redskins have at quarterback.
-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper writes about Ron Rivera saying Terry McLaurin has been a treat.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Mark Bullock explains how Ken Zampese can improve Dwayne Haskins' mechanics. (Subscription)
-- Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport believes Chase Young could be the best rookie pass rusher the NFL has ever seen.
-- CBSSports.com's Jordan Dajani writes that Sammy Baugh and Joe Gibbs lead the pack of Washington's legends.
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
-- Jack Del Rio Discusses Chase Young, An 'Interesting Mix' Of Linebackers And The 4-3 Defense In Videoconference
-- Minor Adjustments Turned Antonio Gandy-Golden Into One Of the Best Receivers Hugh Freeze Has Ever Worked With