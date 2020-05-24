Ohio State Coach Larry Johnson Reflects On His Close Bond With Chase Young

The excitement of having his name announced by Commissioner Roger Goodell as the No. 2 overall pick of the NFL Draft likely had not worn off when Chase Young settled down for what was sure to be one of many interviews.

Not even half an hour had passed since he spoke with Redskins head coach Ron Rivera, and unsurprisingly, reporters were already clamoring to speak with him; that's part of the deal when you get drafted by your hometown team. So, he sat in front of a laptop and waited for the videoconference to begin.

At first, the screen was blacked out, so he couldn't see who he was supposed to be speaking with. But then the image appeared, and it wasn't a reporter at all; he was talking to Larry Johnson -- Ohio State's defensive line coach and his longtime mentor.

Young's eyes lit up, and after a few pleasantries between the two, he said, "Hey coach, we've got to get back in the lab and get to work."

"That's what I admire about Chase," Johnson told Redskins.com. "He's not afraid to work."

After knowing him for about six years, that's the type of statement Johnson has come to expect from Young. From the time the two first met when Young was a sophomore at Pallotti High School, he has trusted Johnson's method, and that dedication has transformed into an intense bond that goes beyond that of a coach and player.