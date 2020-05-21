Five Takeaways From Jonathan Allen's Offseason Videoconference

4. He's taking full advantage of his time in quarantine.

Like most people, living in quarantine is a new experience for Allen. He has an abundance of free time once his virtual meetings end around 2 p.m., so he's trying to use his time wisely by staying active.

"I'm a firm believer of if you want to have a good season you've got to have a good offseason," he said. "I'm doing everything I can to eat right, sleep better this offseason, just do everything I can to make sure I'm in the best possible shape."

The days can get rather boring during quarantine, so Allen has been doing whatever he can to keep his mind sharp. He loves esports, so he has been streaming more than he has in the past. He's also been golfing more frequently during this time of self-isolation; in fact, that's what he was going to do once he ended his videoconference.

His main goal is still to be in the best shape possible for the season. He wants to use the time alone as an opportunity to work harder than his competition so that he will have an advantage over them when the time comes.

"I'm really just trying to...make sure I'm in the best shape possible and really hit the ground running when training camp does start, or whenever we get together."

5. He anticipates there will be a 2020 season.

With leagues around the world debating whether to resume play this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL has been able to be more patient since the 2020 campaign is still months away.

Safety is always the first priority, Allen said, but he "couldn't imagine" a scenario where the NFL does not have a season.