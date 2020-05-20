Redskins Rookie Review: Looking Back At Antonio Gibson's Path To The NFL

Gibson's list of players he looked to for inspiration is long, but he was mostly paying attention to those around him, whether that be on the field or in his neighborhood.

"It was always...the older guy who was more skilled at what they were doing," Gibson said. "I remember people in my neighborhood were always so skilled. I was just one of the kids who would watch to see what they were doing, and then I'd try to do it myself."

Gibson didn't do much training at a young age, so watching was how he learned to play the game. That continued through high school as well; every move the seniors made, he would try to mimic it.

"[I] would try to put it into my game," he said. "So I would say the person in front of me always motivated me."

Now that he has joined the Redskins, Gibson has some new players to watch in Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson. One thing he already appreciates is how receptive they and everyone else in his position are when he asks for help.

"They're all pretty cool guys," he said. "If I reach out, they all respond."

Peterson is perhaps the one person Gibson is the most anxious to meet. Like many his age, Gibson grew up watching Peterson's career, so when the 14-year veteran first showed up to one of the Redskins' virtual meetings, Gibson immediately became excited.

"I didn't even think I was going to be like that, but he got on the meeting and I was like, 'Man, that's AP!'"

But more than anything, Gibson cannot wait to work alongside the seven-time Pro Bowler.

"I know he knows so much being in the game that long, so I know he's got a lot to teach," he said. "I'm willing to ask him for it as much as I can as much as he's willing to give."

Gibson doesn't know exactly what his role will be on offense. He's starting as a running back, but there are plans to put him in multiple spots to utilize all of his talents. That even includes lining up as a receiver -- a position he excelled at in two seasons at Memphis.

However his responsibilities pan out doesn't matter to Gibson, because he feels like he can make an impact wherever the Redskins put him on the field. That, like the choice between James and Jordan, requires no debate for him.