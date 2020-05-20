Five Takeaways From Ron Rivera's Virtual Meet & Greet With Military Families

On Wednesday, Redskins Salute hosted a virtual meet & greet between head coach Ron Rivera and 10 Blue Star Families presented by Lewis Price.

During the hour-long event, Rivera conversed with and took questions from each of the military families, some of which centered around the 2020 campaign. Here are five takeaways from the event:

1. Rivera's military background has shaped his NFL coaching career in several ways.

Rivera learned at an early age that in the military, "it's all about the mission." And it's a mindset he has carried throughout his coaching career.

During his introductory press conference with the Redskins, he immediately laid out his mission for the franchise: to build a sustainable, winning culture. In the months since, he's attempted to do so by bringing in a new coaching staff and dozens of new players through free agency and the draft.

Rivera knows this process will take time -- he learned from military officers that it takes three to five years to change a culture -- but he believes that with the right people, the Redskins can achieve their No. 1 objective.

"In the NFL, the ultimate goal is to win Super Bowls, and that's what we try to find our guys that believe and share that same thing," Rivera said. "And you can find that out in people by asking a very simple, basic question: what do you want out of this? And you're looking for the right answer. I'm not sure what your right answer is, but my right answer is, 'I want to help the team win.' That's the answer I'm looking for. When I hear that, and that's the first thing a player tells me, I know that he's going to be all in trying to reach the ultimate goal."

2. Rivera held his first full team meeting on Monday.

With the Redskins' 90-man roster all but set, Rivera held his first full team meeting on Monday.

On a Zoom call with about 130 players, coaches and support staff, Rivera expressed his goals and vision to create a "sustainable winning culture," much like he did in his introductory press conference on New Year's Day.

Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins elaborated on the meeting on Wednesday, explaining it was "straight to the point" and that Rivera outlined his expectations well.