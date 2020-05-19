Saahdiq Charles Opens Up About His Relationship With LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron

Charles said that he and Orgeron grew close over his three seasons at LSU, but that bond grew stronger in his junior year. During the time Charles served his suspension and after when he regained his role as the starting left tackle, Charles said Orgeron helped him mature.

After four years of watching Charles grow, Orgeron believes he has become a "good young man" and a quality football player. In fact, if Charles came back for his senior season, Orgeron believes he would he probably would have been a first- or second-round pick.

Rivera came away from his conversations with Orgeron impressed with the head coach's assessment of Charles.

"He was very positive about how the young man came in and the way he was contrite about the mistake he had made, about doing things the right way and trying to learn," Rivera said.

Rivera said Charles made a statement that truly caught his attention: when you have something taken away from you, you want it back, you want to do it the right way.

"That really swayed me. I'm one of those that do believe you do give guys opportunities, especially if they show that they want it and this is a young man that wants it."

After Zoom meetings with Smith, Rivera and senior director of player development Malcolm Blacken, the Redskins were convinced that Charles was the right person to be a part of their new culture.

"You can only move forward," Charles said. "The problems that I had in college aren't a problem anymore. … I never necessarily convinced them. I was just being who I am."

Charles is entering his rookie season with something to prove. His experiences have "put something in me that you couldn't be born with," and now he's ready to prove himself as worthy of the fourth-round pick that the Redskins used on him.