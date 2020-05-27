Scott Turner Discusses Dwayne Haskins, Offensive Objectives And Ron Rivera In Videoconference 

4. Turner wants the Redskins offense to be "as unpredictable as possible."

When asked about targeting versatile players during free agency and in the draft, Turner pointed to one of the team's main offensive objectives: unpredictability.

"You want to be as unpredictable as possible and you don't want the defense to know what you're going to do."

Accomplishing this requires "true balance," Turner said, which goes beyond running and passing equally. His interpretation is that on every play, all five eligible receivers should have multiple uses to keep the defense guessing.

The new coaching staff inherited a utility player in Steven Sims Jr. and then added Gibson and McKissic, both of whom are listed at running back but primarily played receiver in college. Having these players creates even more possibilities for Turner's offensive attack.

5. Turner appreciates head coach Ron Rivera's consistency more than anything.

Ron Rivera gave Turner his first NFL coaching job as an offensive quality control coach for the Panthers in 2011. He then brought Turner back to Carolina to be the team's quarterbacks coach in 2018.

And shortly after being named the Redskins' head coach, Rivera picked Turner to be his offensive coordinator despite having just four games of experience as a play caller.