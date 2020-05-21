Five Takeaways From Landon Collins' Offseason Videoconference

4. Collins has high hopes for cornerback Jimmy Moreland.

Jimmy Moreland wowed his teammates with a flurry of interceptions during OTAs and continued his strong play during training camp and into the preseason. But once the regular season kicked off, his ball-hawking skills did not result in any interceptions across 14 games.

Still, Collins has high hopes for the 2019 seventh-round pick entering his second NFL season.

"Jimmy was supposed to have seven picks last year; that was just off of athletic ability," Collins said. "He was doing what he was supposed to be doing in the game, but at the end of the day he was all athleticism. I was like, 'Wow, he is going to be special.'"

Collins said Moreland's anticipation skills improved as the season progressed but that he did not trust himself enough to jump certain routes, which could have led to interceptions and even a few pick-sixes. Collins can relate to Moreland because he felt a similar way as a rookie in 2015. There were times when Collins saw a play develop but did not act because he did not want to upset his veteran teammates if his risk failed.

Nowadays, Moreland is more confident in his abilities and knows he has the secondary's support, which should prompt him to play more freely in 2020.

5. Collins believes the defense can have a breakout year.

The Redskins' offseason additions remind Collins of the moves the New York Giants made ahead of their 2016 campaign. After missing the playoffs and finishing last in total defense (420.3 yards allowed per game), the Giants signed three difference-makers: defensive end Olivier Vernon, defensive tackle Damon Harrison and cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

All of the sudden, the Giants were back in the postseason behind a top 10 overall defense (339.7 yards allowed per game) and a top 3 rushing defense (88.6 yards per game). In 12 short months, they went from 6-10 to 11-5.

It remains to be seen how the Redskins' defense performs in 2020, but between free agency and the draft, Collins believes the team brought in enough talent to become one of the better units in the league.