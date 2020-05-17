Dwayne Haskins Has High Hopes For New Playmakers Antonio Gibson and Antonio Gandy-Golden

The Redskins drafted Gibson as a running back, but his skillset encompasses much more than just lining up in the backfield. He amassed 1,104 total yards during his senior season at Memphis, and two thirds of those came as a receiver. Gibson averaged 11.2 yards on 33 rushing attempts, but he was even more productive -- 19.3 yards per reception -- as a pass-catcher.

Still, offensive coordinator Scott Turner believes Gibson can operate as a "true running back," and plans to utilize all of the former Tiger's abilities.

"That's what he showed through the draft process," Turner said. "Then you add the versatility of splitting him out, putting him in the slot, taking advantage of matchups. That's what we're going to do with him: recognize the things that he does well, have him do it, and as he matures as a player, if he can handle it, he'll get more and more action."

Personally, Gibson believes he does "everything" well, but he's willing to slip into whatever role is asked of him to help Haskins and the offense.