Friday, May 29, 2020

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/29

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, May 29, 2020.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that Scott Turner likes what he sees from Dwayne Haskins Jr.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also writes about Redskins players reacting to the death of George Floyd.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter recaps Jack Del Rio's videoconference.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Scott Turner is pleased with Dwayne Haskins in virtual meetings.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay explains how head coach Ron Rivera got the nickname "Riverboat Ron."

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay discusses the Redskins wanting to get Antonio Gibson touches but also seeing a role for Adrian Peterson.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux thinks that time will help Ron Rivera fix the Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike DePrisco reports on Jack Del Rio supporting the Redskins wearing all white uniforms.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Ron Rivera hoping Chase Young is the last piece of a defensive line that plays together for years.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Scott Turner doesn't care the Redskins being young at receiver.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Scott Turner seeing mental growth from Dwayne Haskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler look at Nick Sundberg thinking the NFL should be cautious and follow the NBA and NHL's lead in preparing for the 2020 season.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker looks inside the mind of Scott Turner's offensive philosophy. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker answers Redskins' questions in her latest mailbag. (Subscripton)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig breaks down the videoconferences of the Redskins' three coordinators. (Subscription)

-- #HailMail: Trades, Personnel Structure And Play Calling Responsibilities

-- Jack Del Rio Discusses Chase Young, An 'Interesting Mix' Of Linebackers And The 4-3 Defense In Videoconference

-- Landon Collins Is Excited To Work With The New Additions In The Secondary

-- Scott Turner Discusses Dwayne Haskins, Offensive Objectives And Ron Rivera In Videoconference

-- How Raidel 'Joke' Brito Won The Madden Bowl With Tress Way At QB

-- Five Takeaways from Special Teams Coordinator Nate Kaczor's Videoconference

-- Redskins Rookie Review: Khaleke Hudson Can Do It All On Defense

-- Redskins Rookie Review: Antonio Gandy-Golden Will Put His Many Talents To Use With The Redskins

-- Ohio State Coach Larry Johnson Reflects On His Close Bond With Chase Young

-- Five Takeaways From Landon Collins' Offseason Videoconference

-- Five Takeaways From Jonathan Allen's Offseason Videoconference

-- Redskins Rookie Review: Looking Back At Antonio Gibson's Path To The NFL

-- Dwayne Haskins Has High Hopes For New Playmakers Antonio Gibson and Antonio Gandy-Golden

-- Saahdiq Charles Opens Up About His Relationship With LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron

-- In My Words: Dwayne Haskins Shares The Experiences Of His First NFL Season

-- Redskins' Rookies Tackle Learning Their Playbooks Virtually

-- The Son Of A Hall Of Famer, Thaddeus Moss Aims To Build His Own Legacy

-- Landon Collins, Redskins Secondary Excited For Chase Young To Join Defensive Line

-- Minor Adjustments Turned Antonio Gandy-Golden Into One Of the Best Receivers Hugh Freeze Has Ever Worked With

-- Urban Meyer Praises Former Ohio State Buckeyes Dwayne Haskins Jr., Terry McLaurin And Chase Young

Advertising