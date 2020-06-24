Player Spotlight: Dwayne Haskins Jr. Is Preparing To Be 'A Great Leader' For The Redskins In Year 2

Aside from his weight loss, Haskins has had to balance furthering his development while also learning an entirely new offense. One might think that a life in quarantine would be detrimental to both of those things, but Haskins has actually used the time to his advantage.

There are some drawbacks, as he's not able to pull his new coaches aside for an extra 15 minutes after a meeting for more personal instruction. But he has been able to craft his own routine that caters to his own needs, such as practicing his footwork and his pocket presence.

"I just wanted to work on continuing to be explosive, being dynamic in the pocket," Haskins said. "I'm also working on my out-of-pocket game with saying the plays and running the ball a little bit. And, of course, getting my timing down with my receivers. With me being lighter, I feel like I can move with better efficiency."

That strategy seems to have worked wonders for him.