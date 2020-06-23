Ron Rivera Calls Chase Young A 'Mini Version' Of Julius Peppers, Compares Him To Von Miller

Seventeen Pro Bowls, six first-team All-Pro honors and 265.5 sacks.

Those are the combined statistics of Julius Peppers and Von Miller -- two of the NFL's best pass-rushers since the turn of the century. After being selected No. 2 overall in their respective drafts, both were named Defensive Rookie of the Year before going on to become members of the league's 2010s All-Decade Team. And when the time comes, both will likely be first-ballot Hall of Famers.

During the Redskins' "Offseason Update Live" show Thursday night, head coach Ron Rivera was asked to compare Chase Young, the team's first-round pick in 2020, to Peppers, who Rivera coached during his final two seasons in 2017 and 2018. Rivera listed off some similarities between the two, then brought up Miller as another player Young reminded him of.

"He's not quite as big as Julius was," Rivera said. "He's built like him; he's a mini version of him. He's got a little bit more of that initial explosion. Julius was very long and his explosion was good, but because of his length it seemed even better than it really, truly was. I mean Julius was phenomenal, and this is a young man who could be that type of player."