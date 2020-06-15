Quarantine Has Not Stopped Dwayne Haskins and Kelvin Harmon From Continuing To Build Chemistry

Part of the reason for Harmon's success was the time he spent with Haskins during the pre-draft process at Mamba Sports Academy in California, where they imagined what it would be like to be NFL teammates.

"We hung out, and I caught a lot of balls from him during that time for like six months when we were training," Harmon said in November. "That definitely helped us out now."

The two continued to work closely during OTAs, training camp and the start of the -- they both were on the second-team offense during this time -- and that rapport carried into gamedays towards the end of their rookie campaigns. And after about a month apart following the season, Haskins and Harmon reconvened to ensure Year 2 will be even better.

Their extra time throwing together seems to be paying off.