Player Spotlight: After A Productive Virtual Offseason, J.D. McKissic Is Ready For Training Camp

McKissic is used to learning multiple roles within a variety of offenses. Since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016, the college receiver-turned running back played for three teams before signing with the Redskins as a free agent in March. He's been used as both a rusher and a pass-catcher, totaling 88 rushing attempts compared to 70 receptions over his first four seasons.

McKissic admitted virtual learning is not for everyone, but he was pleased with what he got out of the sessions, which lasted two hours for four days per week. Without having to worry about lifting, conditioning or on-field workouts at Redskins Park, McKissic locked in on taking copious and detailed notes during each offensive and special teams meeting.

McKissic also said it helped to have a passionate and comprehensive teacher like running backs coach Randy Jordan.

"I know that being [at the facility] is great for us to be on the field and go through footwork cutting, just working on the grass," McKissic said. "But I think [Coach Jordan] took advantage of the virtual meetings as well to have what he's going to go over ready and really just harp on that and go over that for two hours, an hour and a half. It got stuck in our minds, and we were able to keep watching it over and over and over and just learning the offense."

McKissic does not know his role will be, but he's excited to compete with "a legend" in Adrian Peterson, "a young guy that's hungry" in Derrius Guice and the rest of what he called a "passionate running backs room." And when he and his teammates do return to the field, McKissic is looking forward to showcasing why the Redskins signed him in the first place.