Thomas Davis Sr., Kendall Fuller Plan To Bring Competitiveness, Winning Mentality To Ron Rivera's Redskins

At the same time, there was never any ill will behind the rhetoric. They could be competitive while also learning from each other. There was no animosity between the offense and defense because it was all in the spirit of helping everyone get better.

"We're going to compete, we're going to talk trash, and then the next [play] I'm going to come at you saying, 'Hey, what were you looking at? What did I do for you to throw it here and not there?'" Fuller said. "Those are the things that we have to do on a daily basis."

While Fuller only had a two-year sample of Reid's system in Kansas City, Davis was a cornerstone of Rivera's teams for almost the entirety of his coaching career. From the time Rivera got his first opportunity to be a head coach in 2011, Davis has seen his coaching style grow and morph into what it is today.

Two aspects of Rivera's teams that have remained steadfast over the years are that his players are accustomed to fierce competition and difficult practices. For eight of Davis' 14 seasons in the league, Rivera taught him that games can be won or lost during practice, so they should compete hard every day throughout the week.