The Redskins Are Looking Forward To Getting Ryan Anderson More Involved On Defense

Anderson's production might have been a pleasant surprise to some, but not to his teammates who know how hard he works. He finished the season with four sacks, 44 tackles, five forced fumbles and nine quarterback hits -- all career-highs -- but Landon Collins, who has known Anderson since their years together at Alabama, believed his stats should have been higher.

"Man, he's been doing it all year. I think he should have had about 10 sacks on the year," Collins said after the Eagles game. "That's what I expect from him. I'm happy for him, too."

In last year's 3-4 defense, Anderson mostly played as an outside linebacker, but there is a chance that role could change in Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's new 4-3 scheme. With a 4.78-second 40-yard dash time, Anderson has plenty of speed. But he was also fifth on the team in sacks last year, so he has the versatility that Rivera and Del Rio look for in their players.