WRC Rookie Hannah Says Time To Get Ready For The 2020 Season!

What's up Redskins Nation? WRC Rookie Hannah here to share with you all about my first rookie rehearsal! I am so grateful to be a part of such a talented and humble team of remarkable women. Becoming a First Lady of Football is nothing short of a dream come true. After 3 years of auditions and a fun-filled season with the R-Team, I've finally made it to my first rookie rehearsal.

Being on the R-team last season only deepened my love for this organization and my desire to be more involved. I've made so many meaningful friendships throughout the season and had a blast on game days with the most loyal fans in the NFL. From the fan festivities held at the Touchdown Club & Bud Light Party Pavillion to performing during pregame on the field with the Flag Team alongside the First Ladies, being a member of the R-team was truly a special experience. However, I am a dancer at heart who wanted to push myself to accomplish my lifelong dream. With the support of my amazing teammates, I made the First Ladies of Football.