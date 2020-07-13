Women of Washington: Yoga In The Park

WOW held a Yoga Pilates Fusion class at Bles Park and virtually on zoom for members this past Saturday! It felt good to connect, workout together and get some much needed vitamin D from the sun.

Class was taught by First Lady of Football Alumni Carin Langen with current Cheerleaders assisting, Crysten and Julia S. Alumni Wide Receiver Darnerien McCants joined us with his daughter and spoke to WOW afterwards about the importance of drinking water and eating whole foods like fruits and vegetables. Julia and Crysten shared insight as well on the importance of sleep, nutrition and the benefits of sea moss.

In attendance as well were Dr. Raunda Williams with daughters Laura and Lee, Julie Donaldson of NBC Sports Washington and GeNienne Samuels, co-host of WOW podcast and in-game host at stadium. All-in-all an amazing and positive time together!