Steven Sims Jr. Is Set For Year 2 After Making Strides This Offseason

Steven Sims Jr. had no idea what his future held around this time last year.

Sims, who spent three seasons at the University of Kansas, was on the fringe of the roster before training camp began. He was an undrafted free agent surrounded by talented draftees like Terry McLaurin and other veterans, and he didn't know what his role would be.

Things have changed in the past year, though. Through a mixture of injuries and his own ability, Sims quickly became an electric piece on Washington's offense and special teams, ending the season as one of the team's starting receivers.

Despite an unprecedented offseason with higher expectations, Sims did not seem to have any problems building upon his rookie season. In fact, his teammates said he is looking great.

"I feel like he's probably made one of the biggest jumps," McLaurin said of Sims in a videoconference in June.

Speed and quickness were never issues for Sims last year. He recorded a 4.5-second 40-yard dash time at his Pro Day, and that was on display during his first-career touchdown when he dodged and sprinted past New England defenders on his way to a 65-yard touchdown in October.

Sims started to show off more of his talents as the season went on. During the last three games of the season, he caught about 55% of his targets for 190 yards and four touchdowns. In the season finale against Dallas, he turned a 12-yard pass into a 65-yard play by outrunning the secondary.

Once the season was over, Sims said he "slowed the game down."

"I'm seeing things faster, knowing what the defense is going to do to me after the snap, things like that."

McLaurin, who frequently worked with Sims, Kelvin Harmon and Dwayne Haskins Jr. this offseason, said there were times last season when Sims' feet would slip. Sims has clearly put in work to fix that problem, though, because McLaurin noted how "clean" his feet have been this summer.