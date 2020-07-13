Redskins News | Washington Redskins - Redskins.com

Monday, Jul 13, 2020 09:00 AM

Statement From The Washington Redskins Football Team

On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team's name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward.

Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review.

Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.

Related Content

Washington Redskins To Retire The Late Bobby Mitchell's Jersey
news

Washington Redskins To Retire The Late Bobby Mitchell's Jersey

The team also announced that the lower level of FedExField will be renamed in honor of Mitchell.
Redskins Announce 2020 Preseason Schedule Presented By Pepsi
news

Redskins Announce 2020 Preseason Schedule Presented By Pepsi

The four-game slate includes a home debut against Tennessee, away games versus Indianapolis and Jacksonville and a home finale with Baltimore.
Former Washington Redskins Vice President Of Football Operations Pepper Rodgers Passes Away At Age 88 
news

Former Washington Redskins Vice President Of Football Operations Pepper Rodgers Passes Away At Age 88 

Rodgers held the title of Vice President of Football Operations for four seasons before retiring in 2004. 
Washington Redskins Recognized For Support Of The Maryland National Guard During The COVID-19 Pandemic
news

Washington Redskins Recognized For Support Of The Maryland National Guard During The COVID-19 Pandemic

The 115th Military Police Battalion honored the Washington Redskins on Friday for their support in aiding and partnering with the Maryland Army National Guard to set up and operate the COVID-19 testing site at FedExField.
Washington Redskins Release 2020 Schedule 
news

Washington Redskins Release 2020 Schedule 

The National Football League announced its 2020 regular season on Thursday night, and the highlight of the Washington Redskins' 2020 regular season will be the team's appearance on Thanksgiving Day in Dallas. 
Washington Redskins To Host First Ever 2020 Schedule Release Live Presented By Pepsi
news

Washington Redskins To Host First Ever 2020 Schedule Release Live Presented By Pepsi

Head Coach Ron Rivera will lead an all-star lineup including Academy Award winning actor Matthew McConaughey, acclaimed director Peter Berg, coaching legend Urban Meyer and many more.
Redskins Exercise Fifth-Year Option On Jonathan Allen
news

Redskins Exercise Fifth-Year Option On Jonathan Allen

The team announced the following roster move Monday.
Wale To Host Redskins Virtual Draft Party Presented By 7-Eleven
news

Wale To Host Redskins Virtual Draft Party Presented By 7-Eleven

The Washington Redskins announced today that Washington, D.C. native and Grammy nominated rapper Wale will be guest hosting the Redskins Virtual Draft Party presented by 7-Eleven.
Redskins To Host 2020 Virtual Draft Experience Presented By 7-Eleven
news

Redskins To Host 2020 Virtual Draft Experience Presented By 7-Eleven

Washington Redskins fans are invited to attend the Redskins' Virtual Draft Experience presented by 7-Eleven. Live coverage each day of the NFL Draft will be available on the Redskins' social media channels and include interviews with Redskins coaches, players and celebrity fans as well as giveaways. 
Redskins Sign LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
news

Redskins Sign LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

The team announced the following roster move Tuesday.
Redskins Sign TE Richard Rodgers, WR Cody Latimer 
news

Redskins Sign TE Richard Rodgers, WR Cody Latimer 

The team announced the following roster moves Monday. 

Advertising