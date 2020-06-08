Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/8

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, June 8, 2020.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey explains why Santana Moss believes the Redskins have "something brewing" at wide receiver.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reports that Adrian Peterson intends to take a knee during the 2020 season.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also ranks Redskins fans' jersey mock-up on Twitter.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about Dwayne Haskins attending racial justice protests in D.C.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on the death of former Redskins wide receiver Reche Caldwell.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay ranks every position on the Redskins roster.
-- ESPN.com's John Keim explains why the Redskins will count on Steven Sims Jr. and Reuben Foster.
-- ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams writes about Adrian Peterson's opinions on Drew Brees.
-- Jack Del Rio Discusses Chase Young, An 'Interesting Mix' Of Linebackers And The 4-3 Defense In Videoconference
-- Urban Meyer Praises Former Ohio State Buckeyes Dwayne Haskins Jr., Terry McLaurin And Chase Young