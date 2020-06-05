Redskins News | Washington Redskins - Redskins.com

Friday, Jun 05, 2020 11:07 AM

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/5

Stackpole-Kyle-Headshot-2019
Kyle Stackpole

Managing Editor

morning-clips-060620

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, June 5, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the Redskins coaches, including Ron Rivera, returning to team facility Friday.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also reports on Greg Stroman's cousin being shot and killed in Richmond, Virginia.

-- ESPN's John Keim chronicles the relationship between high school pals Chase Young and Markelle Fultz.

-- ESPN's John Keim also writes that Steven Sims and Reuben Foster are among the playmakers the Redskins will count on.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about PLL founder Paul Rabil having plenty in common with Chase Young.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes that Saahdiq Charles and Antonio Gandy-Golden face a difficult NFL transition.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey explains why Santana Moss believes the Redskins have 'something brewing' at wide receiver.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes that Ryan Kerrigan will play less in 2020 but could produce much more.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at the Redskins' roster for 2020 and beyond. (Subscription)

-- 106.7 The Fan's Chris Lingebach writes about Santana Moss saying Dwayne Haskins is "giving himself a chance to be dominant."

-- Forbes' Emily Iannaconi writes about Adrian Peterson's legacy as he enters his 14th NFL season.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Adrian Peterson Wants To Be A Competitor, Mentor For His Young Teammates

-- Redskins Rookie Review: 'The Fire Is Definitely Burning' In Chase Young To Start His NFL Career

-- Players, Coaches Are Impressed With Ron Rivera's Leadership In A Virtual Offseason

-- #HailMail: Trades, Personnel Structure And Play Calling Responsibilities

-- Jack Del Rio Discusses Chase Young, An 'Interesting Mix' Of Linebackers And The 4-3 Defense In Videoconference

-- Landon Collins Is Excited To Work With The New Additions In The Secondary

-- Scott Turner Discusses Dwayne Haskins, Offensive Objectives And Ron Rivera In Videoconference

-- Redskins Rookie Review: Looking Back At Antonio Gibson's Path To The NFL

-- Dwayne Haskins Has High Hopes For New Playmakers Antonio Gibson and Antonio Gandy-Golden

-- Saahdiq Charles Opens Up About His Relationship With LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron

-- In My Words: Dwayne Haskins Shares The Experiences Of His First NFL Season

-- Redskins' Rookies Tackle Learning Their Playbooks Virtually

-- Urban Meyer Praises Former Ohio State Buckeyes Dwayne Haskins Jr., Terry McLaurin And Chase Young

Related Content

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/15
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, June 15, 2020.
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/12
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/12

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, June 12, 2020.
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/11
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/11

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/10
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/10

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/9
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/9

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/8
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/8

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, June 8, 2020.
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/4
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/4

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/3
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/3

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/02
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/02

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/01
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/01

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/29
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/29

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Advertising