Wednesday, Jun 03, 2020 10:04 AM

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/3

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Les Carpenter team up to write about Redskins' training camp.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also writes that the virtual offseason prepares the Redskins to return, whenever that might be.

-- ESPN's John Keim chronicles the relationship between high school pals Chase Young and Markelle Fultz.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey recaps one NFL expert weighing in on Dwayne Haskins' situation in Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also looks at one analyst's take on what the Redskins have at quarterback.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux asks if the expectations are too high for Chase Young.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock explains how Ken Zampese can improve Dwayne Haskins' mechanics. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at the Redskins' roster for 2020 and beyond. (Subscription)

-- Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport believes Chase Young could be the best rookie pass rusher the NFL has ever seen.

-- CBSSports.com's Jordan Dajani writes that Sammy Baugh and Joe Gibbs lead the pack of Washington's legends.

-- CBSSports.com's Jordan Dajani also examines the Redskins' 2020 depth chart.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Adrian Peterson Wants To Be A Competitor, Mentor For His Young Teammates

-- Redskins Rookie Review: 'The Fire Is Definitely Burning' In Chase Young To Start His NFL Career

-- Players, Coaches Are Impressed With Ron Rivera's Leadership In A Virtual Offseason

-- #HailMail: Trades, Personnel Structure And Play Calling Responsibilities

-- Jack Del Rio Discusses Chase Young, An 'Interesting Mix' Of Linebackers And The 4-3 Defense In Videoconference

-- Landon Collins Is Excited To Work With The New Additions In The Secondary

-- Scott Turner Discusses Dwayne Haskins, Offensive Objectives And Ron Rivera In Videoconference

-- Redskins Rookie Review: Looking Back At Antonio Gibson's Path To The NFL

-- Dwayne Haskins Has High Hopes For New Playmakers Antonio Gibson and Antonio Gandy-Golden

-- Saahdiq Charles Opens Up About His Relationship With LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron

-- In My Words: Dwayne Haskins Shares The Experiences Of His First NFL Season

-- Redskins' Rookies Tackle Learning Their Playbooks Virtually

-- Urban Meyer Praises Former Ohio State Buckeyes Dwayne Haskins Jr., Terry McLaurin And Chase Young

